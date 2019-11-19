KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol Turnpike Authority is investigating an incident that injured a Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night.
The incident happened while the deputy was conducting a traffic stop shortly before 9:15 in the area of North 57th Street and westbound Interstate 70.
The deputy's injuries were not considered life threatening.
The North 57th Street entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 70 was blocked off to traffic during the investigation.
