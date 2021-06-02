RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI's Kansas City Division is looking for a man after a bank was robbed in Raytown today.
The authorities say that the robbery happened just after 2 p.m. at 10100 E. Highway 350.
That is a Bank of America branch.
Currently, no further details are available from the authorities. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
