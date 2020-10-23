KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City officer fatally shot a suspect early Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Admiral Boulevard and Tracy Avenue. That is several blocks west of The Paseo.
The shooting happened after KCPD officers stopped a vehicle that they believed had a homicide suspect inside. There was not a pursuit.
Officers then gave commands for everyone to get out of the car. The driver and others inside the vehicle complied, but one person in the backseat did not.
“At one point, he pulled up the handgun to where the officers were able to identify that’s a gun clearly. At some point, that suspect pointed the gun at officers and actually shot,” said Sgt. Andy Bell with Missouri State Highway Patrol.
That gunfire hit a police unit there while an officer was standing by.
When he fired shots at police, at least four officers shot back.
The person who was shot by police was the homicide suspect they were looking for.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for their injuries and ultimately died. No officers were injured.
Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
The driver and passengers are being detained. Police are questioning them.
The four KCPD officers involved in this incident will be on administrative leave, as is routine policy.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
