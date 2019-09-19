KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities shut down southbound 18th Street Expressway north of Kansas Avenue on Thursday to investigate a fatal crash.
The fire department tweeted about the crash and said that one car went over a guardrail.
The authorities shut down the southbound side of 18th Street Expressway so that they could investigate what led up to the crash.
Later, the police confirmed that the crash was fatal.
KCTV5 News has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information. No other details are available at this time.
