SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-435 in Shawnee on Thursday afternoon.
According to KC Scout, a two-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes before Midland Drive around 3 p.m.
The two right lanes are still closed. They aren't estimated to reopen until at least 4:24 p.m.
As of 4 p.m., the authorities have confirmed that this is a fatality crash.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
