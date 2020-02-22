RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Raytown on Saturday morning.
According to the authorities, the robbery happened at 10 a.m. at the First Federal Bank at 9330 East Gregory Blvd.
Two suspects entered the bank and made a verbal demand for cash according to the FBI. They did not hold up any guns.
No one was injured, but the suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
They left in a black SUV.
One suspect is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He is in his mid-20s and is of medium build. He was wearing a ski mask.
The other suspect is described as a black man who is also in his mid-20s. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and slender. He was wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie.
No other information is available at this time. Call the authorities if you know who these men are.
