DAVIESS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating after a Trenton officer was shot by a man she was transporting for a mental evaluation in St. Joseph.
The shooting happened near Winston, Missouri, at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, a female officer was transporting a man southbound on U.S. 69 to a St. Joseph facility for mental evaluation.
Then, a struggle happened inside the vehicle during the transport and the officer was shot in the abdomen.
There is no word on the condition of the officer, who has been transported to a hospital by air.
Daviess County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that the suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
A MSHP trooper at the scene said the suspect had also been hospitalized for some kind of injury to his hand.
He said that the suspect was restrained at the time of the shooting. It's unknown where the suspect was sitting during the transport or what kind of vehicle was being used.
The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to assist in the investigation. Teams from the Trenton Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.
The investigating is ongoing, as the authorities are still trying to figure out exactly how the shooting happened.
