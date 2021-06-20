KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in KCK on Sunday, which wounded a suspect.
The shooting happened in the area of N. 18th Street and State Avenue. A police presence could also be seen on Sunday afternoon in the area of 18th and Parallel as the authorities continued their investigation.
A male suspect was shot by police following a pursuit and was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
According to Nancy Chartrand with the KCKPD, this all stems from an armed carjacking that happened on Thursday near where today's officer-involved shooting happened. Chartrand said that when there is a violent offense it is broadcasted to surrounding agencies.
As such, on Sunday morning, a person and vehicle matching the description from the armed carjacking were located in KCMO. KCMO police tried to stop the suspect, but he did not comply.
A pursuit was then initiated by the KCPD and their officers were given permission to continue their pursuit into KCK.
The pursuit ended in KCK around 11:47 a.m., the suspect fled, and then the officer-involved shooting happened.
What happened between the suspect and officers just before officers fired shots is unknown, Chartrand said. However, the suspect was struck and is now hospitalized.
Chartrand said she does not yet know if the suspect was armed.
Chartrand described the suspect as a male in his 20s. She did not confirm his race.
She also said officers administered aid the scene.
The agency that will be investigating this officer-involved shooting is not yet known.
Stay with KCTV5 News for further coverage. We will have more online and on our newscasts at 5:30 and 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.