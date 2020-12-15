KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after an officer was struck by gunfire on Tuesday evening in KCK.
It happened in the area of S. 39th St. and County Line Road (W. 47th St.) around 4:15 p.m.
The officer was working to stop a suspicious person.
According to the police department, the officer was shot in the arm and it was a non-life-threatening injury.
The officer has been transported to a local hospital.
A suspect has not been taken into custody. The suspect ran away on food and left a vehicle at the scene.
The officer did not return fire in incident.
Stay with us for updates.
Editorial note: Initial reports stated that this incident happened at 35th and Metropolitan, but that location was later clarified or changed multiple times.
