JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Jefferson City this afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it all began around 1:45 p.m. when officers with the Jefferson City Police Department stopped a Chevrolet Suburban in the 3700 block of W. Truman Boulevard for having expired registration.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that two officers approached the passenger side of the SUV after stopping it, then the driver produced a rifle.
The officers ordered the man to drop the rifle, but he did not do so.
"The officers, fearing for their safety, fired their weapons," according to the MSHP.
The suspect was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
That suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Clay Willingham from Moberly, Missouri.
At the request of the Jefferson City police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is handling this investigation.
No officers were injured in this incident.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.