JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a KCK officer was struck by gunfire on Tuesday evening.
It happened in the area of S. 39th St. and County Line Road (W. 47th St.) around 4:15 p.m.
The area is right along the county line between Wyandotte and Johnson counties. Although it was a KCK officer who was shot, the actual shooting happened in Overland Park in Johnson County.
The officer was working to stop a suspect who'd been involved in multiple hit and runs earlier in the day.
"That suspect description was given out to our officers and the officer involved in this incident was out on patrol and identified the suspect vehicle," Nancy Chartrand with the KCKPD said.
Police started following and the suspect crossed the county line.
KCK then stopped pursuing and, as that was happening, suspect got out of the car and exchanged gunfire with the officer.
This was an instance where, yes, we knew this person was involved in a couple hit and runs, but I’m sure when the officer stopped his vehicle he had no idea what was going to happen in the next few seconds," Chartrand said.
According to the police department, the officer was shot in the arm and it was a non-life-threatening injury.
The officer was transported to a local hospital.
A suspect has not been taken into custody. The suspect ran away on foot and left a vehicle at the scene. It's unknown if the suspect was also injured.
The investigation will be turned over to Overland Park police. The suspect name and description will be release after they take over.
The shooting happened in the Turner neighborhood and the suspect ditched the car three miles away in the Argentine neighborhood.
Neighbors were stunned and upset by the incident.
"To have something like this happen, it’s crazy," said Daniel. "It’s just... It’s not right. It’s frustrating."
"My neighbors told me there was three gunshots that they heard," Jennifer said. "It just makes you... You just never know."
"We don’t hear too many gunshots around here," said Josh. "I was just glad to hear the cop was alright."
Editorial note: Initial reports stated that this incident happened at 35th and Metropolitan, but that location was later clarified or changed multiple times. The corrected locations are above.
Nancy Chartrand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.