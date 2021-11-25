RICH HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Rich Hill on Thanksgiving.
According to the Bates County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot and was airlifted to the hospital.
They say that "this appears to be a targeted incident" and not a random act.
Two people, described by the sheriff's office as white males, entered a home and an argument began. Then, one pulled out a gun and shot the homeowner.
The sheriff's office notes they don't feel that there's a substantial danger to the community.
They are looking for information able the two suspects. They say the shooter was wearing a blue hoodie. Not other description is available right now, however.
The number for the sheriff's office is 660-679-3232 if you have information.
