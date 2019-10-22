KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It’s been a tough couple of months for the congregation at Grace Church of the Nazarene. They’ve been the victims of four break-ins in two months. They’re raising money to replace things that were stolen and buy surveillance cameras they say could have helped solve this mystery.
Just after 12:30 a.m. the playground at Grace Church of the Nazarene at Independence and Spruce Avenues went up in flames.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to the church, but the siding on the building started to melt. The Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.
The Kansas City Fire Department’s deputy chief says they haven’t been able to determine what caused the fire. The pastor says there are many homeless people in the area, and someone may have been trying to keep warm on the playground.
“This is part of serving the community. As diverse as this neighborhood is, we’ve got amazing people who are restoring historical homes and they have resources and we’ve got folks who are living on the street that have no resources. The church is responsible for both, so however we can come alongside them and so things like this, people sleeping on the property, is kind of part for the course,” said Pastor Tammy Carter from Grace Church of the Nazarene.
Pastor Carter says the playground was donated a few years ago and children loved to play on it, but they won’t be able to replace it because they’ve been hit so hard by break-ins in the last couple months it’s just not in the budget.
