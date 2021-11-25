Authorities investigating after 2 people are killed in accident involving train

MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after two people were killed in an accident involving a train.
This happened around 6:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Road and Wagstaff Road.
The rural area is just south of W. 255th Street, east of 169 Highway. It is technically in Miami County. For general landmarks, it's south of Spring Hill and east of Hillsdale Reservoir.
According to the authorities, the victims are an elderly from the greater Kansas City metro area.
They were reportedly on their way to have Thanksgiving dinner with their son when the accident happened. Tragically, that adult son apparently showed up at the scene after the accident happened.
The investigation is ongoing, which includes checking that the lights and bells were working at the railroad crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.