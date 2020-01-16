OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after an attempted bank robbery happened in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon.
According to the FBI, the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. at the First Federal bank at 8629 Metcalf.
They described the suspect as a "lone white male" in his mid-30s who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
He was wearing a green winter coat, blue jeans, black gloves, and a stocking cap. He had on aviator sunglasses and black Nike high tops. He was also carrying a backpack.
The suspect demanded cash and brandished a weapon. However, he was unsuccessful in getting any cash and ran away from the bank.
No one was injured in the incident.
Contact the authorities if you have any information about who this individual is.
