JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- When sisters Leona and Rhondaya Banks woke up this morning, their often busy Grain Valley neighborhood had a little bit different traffic.
“A whole bunch of cops. They were here when I woke up. It was like the entire driveway. There was even an RV over there,” says Leona.
What they were witnessing was several agencies including the FBI, searching the outside of a home on Buckner Tarsney Road in connection with a missing persons case out of Independence.
“The Bobcat was going at it all morning until they brought out the tents and all the big Suburbans came out, and the HAZMAT suits,” says Leona.
“There were cops blocking off the driveway so nobody can get in, checking everybody,” says Rhondaya.
Independence police say they were able to find human remains on the property but are not releasing the identity or age.
“If someone has a family member that’s a missing person out there and you think it has something to do with this case -- unless you’ve been contacted with our detectives today -- it is not. The family is aware,” said John Syme with the Independence Police Department.
Police also wouldn’t provide information on what led them to the property.
“If it is anything pertaining specifically to that investigative aspect, I’m not going to really have that today at this time. Could be later on today or could be at a later date,” said Syme.
KCTV5 News looked up the property information and the owner listed online is Michael Hendricks.
Based on court documents online, Hendricks is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
His attorney, Greg Watt, confirmed to KCTV5 that Hendricks is facing a total of nine charges in Jackson County; seven of those charges are felonies and two are misdemeanors.
They include enticement or attempted enticement of a child, sexual misconduct, and child molestation.
Right now, law enforcement is not saying there is a connection between Hendricks and the remains found on his property.
At this point in time, the Independence Police Department has not provided any update on this case or whether any arrests have been made, but we will continue to keep you updated as we receive more info.
