LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -- After receiving a call about a domestic violence incident, police have surrounded a home in Louisburg and an area downtown has been blocked off.
The home is near the intersection of S. Elm Street and W. Amity Street (the latter of which is the same at Highway 68).
According to the Miami County Sheriff's Office, the authorities received the domestic violence call around 1:15 p.m.
They said no injuries have been reported, but it is possible that someone who has barricaded themselves inside the home is armed.
Some businesses in the area are currently closed or have decided to close for the day as a result of this incident.
The Landmark National Bank said they chose to close early. Phones are not being answered at the nearby Sonic.
Stay with KCTV5 News. We are sending a crew to the area to gather more information.
