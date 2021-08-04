KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a bronze statue was stolen from the Francois Chouteau & Native American Heritage Fountain. 

The fountain is along NE Chouteau Traffic, north of NE Parvin Road. 

The statue was stolen between Monday and Wednesday. 

statue 5.jpg

If you find it or have information about where it might be, call Detective Mark Spiegel with the KCPD at 816-413-3425. 

"We appreciate your assistance!" Kansas City, MO Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post about the theft. 

233678142_10159600676059928_1180394268802038017_n.jpg

KC Parks said the female statue is 7 feet tall and weighs 400 pounds. It is made of bronze, was created by Kwan Wu, and was installed in April of 2020. 

