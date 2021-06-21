KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the suspect fatally shot following Sunday's police pursuit that started in KCMO and ended in KCK.
The suspect shot by police has been identified as 25-year-old Dario Dominguez.
The KCKPD says the pursuit, which involved officers out of both KCMO and KCK, ended in the area of 18th and Parallel after Dominguez crashed the Ford Expedition he was driving.
Late last week, that Ford had been reported stolen out of KCK in an armed carjacking. Dominguez was identified as a suspect in that carjacking.
The initial investigation included a review of in-car camera footage and body camera footage (worn by all officers involved).
Police say that investigation showed that Dominguez got out of the Ford carrying a handgun and ran west toward 18th Street.
During a foot pursuit, he turned and shot at police and police returned fire.
Dominguez was struck and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
This incident is currently being investigated by a multi-agency taskforce comprised of members from the KCKPD, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, and the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information or video of this incident who could assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
