JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released a statement after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 207th Street and Gardner Road on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to the area around 8:40 p.m.
Their preliminary investigation showed that a semi was stopped in the southbound lanes and that the driver, 54-year-old Richard M. Clawson, had got out of the truck for an unknown reason.
Clawson, who was from Centerville, Iowa, was walking in the road when a sedan going north on Gardner Road hit him.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were not successful. Clawson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who hit him did stay at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
