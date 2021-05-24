Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have identified a man's body that was pulled from the Missouri River on Saturday. 

According to the Riverside Police Department, the authorities went to the area of the Fairfax Bridge over the Missouri River at 10:38 a.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding an unresponsive person being discovered in the water. 

Ultimately, the remains of a young adult male were recovered from the water with help from neighboring agencies. 

On Monday, the remains were identified as those of Zachary Schwartz of Saint Joseph, Missouri. 

Riverside police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact The Riverside Police Department, 816-741-1191 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.