RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have identified a man's body that was pulled from the Missouri River on Saturday.
According to the Riverside Police Department, the authorities went to the area of the Fairfax Bridge over the Missouri River at 10:38 a.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding an unresponsive person being discovered in the water.
Ultimately, the remains of a young adult male were recovered from the water with help from neighboring agencies.
On Monday, the remains were identified as those of Zachary Schwartz of Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Riverside police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact The Riverside Police Department, 816-741-1191 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.