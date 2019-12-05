KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the police, there is an illegal dumping situation in the 5200 block of Independence Ave.
Police said the person who owns the property lives out of town in Minneapolis and was cited two months ago for trash and illegal storage.
However, because the trash has now spilled into the public right of way, it is now an illegal dumping situation as well.
The police said the solid waste unit will go out and pick up what they can. Meanwhile, the city will "continue to do all we can to bring the owner into compliance."
No other information is available at this time.
