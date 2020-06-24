MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- First responders are continuing there search for a person who has fallen out of a boat at Hillsdale Lake.
Investigators are calling it a drowning.
Emergency personnel were called about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Marysville Boat Ramp at Hillsdale Lake near 253rd Street and Orleans Road after a person that had gone into the water and did not resurface.
A witness said the person had fallen out of the boat while attempting to tie off and did not come back up.
Dive teams from the Osawatomie Fire Department, Johnson County Fire District No. 2 and the Overland Park Police Department began a search of the area.
The searching efforts turned into a recovery effort, but by 9:30 p.m., the recovery efforts were suspended and will resume Wednesday morning.
The Marysville Boat Ramp and the waters immediately surrounding the Marysville Boat Ramp are closed to the public until further notice.
The case is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the name of the person is not being released at this time.
