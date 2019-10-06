The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead with a gunshot wound, which caused them to temporarily close part of I-70 near Arrowhead.

At about 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said that I-70 eastbound was closed at I-435. Specifically, it is closed past Sterling Avenue. They said police told them it was due to a shooting. 

Police were initially called to the scene for a car crash and were told that someone had hit a guardrail at a high rate of speed. 

When they arrived, they found someone inside a vehicle who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Now, one person is dead. The police initially classified this incident as a homicide. However, they later changed it to a death investigation. The police said it is "not suspicious at this time." 

Traffic was being redirected to I-435 southbound.

The police said the interstate would remain closed until investigators completed their on-scene investigation. By 6 p.m., I-70 eastbound was back open.

