KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead with a gunshot wound, which caused them to temporarily close part of I-70 near Arrowhead.
At about 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said that I-70 eastbound was closed at I-435. Specifically, it is closed past Sterling Avenue. They said police told them it was due to a shooting.
Police were initially called to the scene for a car crash and were told that someone had hit a guardrail at a high rate of speed.
When they arrived, they found someone inside a vehicle who had sustained a gunshot wound.
Now, one person is dead. The police initially classified this incident as a homicide. However, they later changed it to a death investigation. The police said it is "not suspicious at this time."
Traffic was being redirected to I-435 southbound.
The police said the interstate would remain closed until investigators completed their on-scene investigation. By 6 p.m., I-70 eastbound was back open.
I-70 EB near Arrowhead is closed due to a police incident. I-70 traffic traveling east is being diverted to I-435 SB. Fans attempting to access Blue Ridge Cutoff can take 435 SB to Eastwood Trafficway & then use Sni-A-Bar Road to access Blue Ridge Cutoff & east side of stadium.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2019
I-70 WB has one lane closed east of the stadium due to the police incident. If fans coming from the east are looking for alternate options, they can take 23rd Street or 40 Highway.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2019
Use Waze for up to date closures and reroutes due to the police matter.
I-70 EB traffic is being rerouted to 435 SB. Exit at HWY 350 to 63rd St to Blue Ridge Cutoff for Gates 3 and 4.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2019
