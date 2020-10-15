Authorities asking for tips in 2005 homicide that remains unsolved

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are still asking for tips in the 2005 killing of a Native American woman that remains unsolved.
According to Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers, it has been 15 years since 22-year-old Lakota R. Renville’s body was found near 92nd and Pitcher Road, a known illegal “dump” site.
Her body was found wrapped in the Southwestern style blanket that is pictured.
Family members from South Dakota still hope this case will be solved and remain in contact with the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.
Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $2,000.00 in reward money. All information is anonymous.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com. You can also download their mobile app, P3TIPS, on Google Play or the Apple iOS stores for free.
