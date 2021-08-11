KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in KCMO are asking for the public's help in solving a fatal shooting that happened in February.
Today, the Kansas City Police Department and the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline shared information about the case again and renewed their call for tips.
They say the shooting happened just after midnight on Feb. 17, 2021, at a residence in the 11200 block of Sycamore Terrace.
When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Johnny Sanders sitting in the driver's seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe. He had been shot.
EMS responded and declared him to be deceased due to his injuries.
If you have any information that help the police in their ongoing homicide investigation, you are asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous if you call the TIPS Hotline. You can submit a tip online at kccrimestoppers.com
You can also call Det. Jeremy Wells at 816-889-1624.
Information that leads to an arrest or charges being filed could earn you a reward of up to $25,000.
