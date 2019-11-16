NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a murder that occurred Wednesday afternoon in a hotel room.
Officers were called to the American Inn located off Armour Road just before 5 p.m. for a possible shots fired call.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a man dead in a room from gunshot wounds. He has been identified as 28-year-old Jacob Roberson.
Police also said that a bullet grazed a person that was in an adjacent room. That person refused medical treatment.
Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest who were seen in the area of the homicide.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this homicide or these persons of interest to call the North Kansas City Police Department at 816-412-7849. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.
The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was activated Thursday, November 14 to investigate the shooting death. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. At this time, no individuals have been arrested.
