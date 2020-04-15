KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway rated the way the COMBAT fund is ran, not as excellent, not as good, but as, “fair.” This means they must improve in several areas.
The results weren’t all that different from what a report by accounting firm BKD found last year showing a misuse of spending by two Jackson County Executives’ Offices for years Mike Sanders, who’s currently serving a prison sentence for embezzling campaign funds and current Jackson County Executive Frank White’s Office.
“Unfortunately, some of those funds were used in a way that was questionable. And the county could not provide information as to why the funds were spent that way or how the decision was made to spend COMBAT funds on things like vehicles, payroll and hotel rooms,” Galloway said.
The audit found COMBAT funds were used for things like paying for White’s Chief of Staff Caleb Clifford’s truck. Also included in the audit was a bad real estate deal involving the old Myarts building that ultimately ended up costing taxpayers a million dollars.
The audit shows the county legislator awarded contracts to an outside agency for about $120,000 and says it was a questionable use of COMBAT money.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker took on oversight of COMBAT in December of 2018. She released a statement saying, “We welcome today’s state audit report and will work diligently to implement the state audit findings.”
Jackson County Executive Frank White released a statement saying, “While my administration has not been responsible for the oversight of combat for more than two years, we support the recommendations by the state auditors and to the extend feasible, will work with all parties involved to assist in implementing those recommendations.”
Galloway said the Jackson County Legislature and county executive do deserve some credit.
“They are taking this report seriously. You can see their responses in the audit report and they’re already working to make changes that we recommended,” Galloway said.
But the bottom line is taxpayers deserve better than a “fair” rating.
“Taxpayers deserve for their money to be used efficiently and within the bounds of the law,” Galloway said.
Those are just a few of the findings of the audit. You can read the full audit below.
The state auditor says this was the first of the audit reports on Jackson County. They will have another that focuses on county contracts, purchasing and procurement.
