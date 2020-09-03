SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The family of an 11-year-old girl who was the victim of a racially motivated assault is speaking out publicly for the first time.
Nevaeh Thomas of Kansas City, Kansas, was visiting friends on Aug. 28 at a Shawnee apartment complex when a 12-year-old boy who lived in the complex started yelling racist epithets at the girls. All of the girls are Black; the boy is white.
According to Nevaeh and other witnesses, the boy left the scene, returned with a knife and began threatening the girls. He left again and returned with a steel pole, which he used to strike Neveah on the head, the girl's attorney says.
The blow left Nevaeh unconscious for three minutes. She spent the night at an area hospital, where she received eight stitches in her mouth. She is currently recovering from a concussion.
Two hours after the assault -- after Nevaeh’s family pleaded with Shawnee police -- the boy was taken into custody.
“All I want is justice for my daughter,” said Nevaeh’s mother, Brandi Stewart. “She didn’t do anything to provoke this boy. Clearly, he needs help, and we want to make sure he gets the help he needs. The hate needs to stop, and we can all do our part to end it by having talks with our children about racism.”
Stewart, pastor Terry Bradshaw of Empowerment Temple, and the family’s attorney, La Ronna Lassiter Saunders, spoke to media on Thursday about the assault.
Nevaeh’s mother says she will pay close attention to the justice system to make sure they are consistent in their approach to her daughter's case and do not treat the boy better or worse than they would a child of color.
