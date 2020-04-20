MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Police say an attempted rape suspect led them on a chase.
It started in Kansas City, Missouri and and ended along Johnson Drive and Barkley Street in Mission, Kansas just before 2 a.m. Monday.
Police took the man into custody.
KCTV5 News is working to get more information about what led up to the chase and where it started.
