KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Criminals with sledgehammers have been forcing their way through rooftops to rip off Kansas City business owners, and they’re leaving behind expensive damage.
It's fixed up now, but this is the spot where thieves came crashing down into this business. It wasn't the first time they broke in from up above.
Singh Hundal is the owner of One Stop and found a huge mess when he came to investigate how three suspects got inside his business.
His ATM was beaten and empty and his ceiling and rooftop were destroyed.
“Oh, I was surprised. I didn't know how they got in,” Hundal said.
He quickly realized the thieves granted themselves rooftop access.
“One guy fell through the ceiling and they still got away,” Hundal said.
His surveillance system showed that it was a team effort. One man searched for anything to steal behind the counter while two other criminals took turns giving his ATM everything they had.
“They were professionals,” Hundal said.
They’d swing until they couldn’t anymore. Then catch their breath while the other whacked away.
The string of break-ins left shattered glass, missing money and costly repairs at 12 Kansas City businesses.
The owners of the businesses that were hit turned over their surveillance to police. If you can help solve these crimes, you are asked to call the Kansas City Missouri Police Department 816-474-TIPS.
