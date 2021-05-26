KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have determined that the fire that destroyed part of the Waldo Heights Apartment Complex back in December was intentionally set.
The fire was reported to the KCFD around 7 p.m. on Dec. 28. It caused $2.5 million worth of damages and displaced dozens of residents.
A joint investigation has revealed that the fire was intentionally set on the third floor moments before it was reported to the authorities.
Several residents were injured as they jumped from the third floor of the building to avoid the fire.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and identification of the person who started the fire.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or visit www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to ATF by texting ATFKC to 63975 and following the prompts.
The fire was investigated by:
- Special Agent/Certified Fire Investigators from ATF’s Kansas City Field Division
- ATF’s National Response Team
- Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit
- The Kansas City Fire Department’s Fire Investigation’s Unit
