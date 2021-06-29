RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after multiple people were injured Monday night in what's being called an explosion.
Today, a body was located in the basement and ATF said they believe illegal fireworks were being made when the explosion happened.
According to the Raytown Police Department, they received a call just before 7 p.m. Monday that said there was a house explosion in the 7400 block of Englewood Lane.
When they arrived at the scene, they realized the structure was a duplex.
There are "multiple injured parties" according to police, but an exact number is not currently available. However, they did say the number of people injured is in the single digits.
No details are available about those injured. Their condition, medically, is unknown.
The ATF, Raytown police and fire departments, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office returned to the scene Tuesday after a search warrant was obtained for the property. In fire and explosion investigations such as this, it is standard procedure for law enforcement to secure a warrant before beginning examination of the scene.
On Tuesday afternoon, ATF said that investigators had discovered a body "in the basement area of the home that exploded last night in Raytown." They said that once the structure is stable enough, they will remove the body and turn it over to the medical examiner for identification.
ATF noted earlier the weather shouldn't interfere with their work as they try to find out exactly where the fire started and what caused it.
"We'll go in with the fire marshal's office and look for signs of where the blast initiated," said John Ham with ATF. "Once we do that, it's pretty quick work. But until we get there and get pointed in the right direction, that's what we're waiting on right now."
Then, just before 4 p.m., ATF provided an update and said that--based on the evidence recovered at the seat of the blast--they believe the explosion happened while "people or a person was in the basement making illegal fireworks."
"It's a timely reminder that the powders that are in pyrotechnics are unstable and they can absolutely do damage, they can absolutely be lethal if they're not handled by professionals," John Ham said.
KCTV5 News spoke to Jon Ashley at the scene on Monday night, who heard the explosion. He told us: "So, we were inside our home. A huge explosion took off and it shook the entire house, shook all of our neighbors’ houses. And when we stepped outside, then we started hearing smaller explosions. Which, I've lived next to firework explosions before and so my first thought was 'huge fireworks.' We kept hearing explosions. We walked around the corner to see debris in the street and you see the garage door in the street and see the firemen, getting children out."
The blast was so big that it broke out some neighbors' windows.
Neighbors also told KCTV5 that a family lived in the duplex.
