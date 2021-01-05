KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the ATF said that they are still investigating what caused the Waldo Heights Apartments to catch fire but that they can't rule out arson.
The update comes after the ATF finished their on-scene investigation into the fire.
As part of their investigation, evidence was collected, accelerant detection dogs were used, 100 interviews were conducted, and video captured by witnesses and security cameras was reviewed.
The ATF said that, at this time, "We have been unable to rule out arson as the cause of this fire at this point and so we will continue to treat this as a criminal investigation."
A final cause of the fire has not been determined.
Therefore, anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Today at noon, the scene was released to the property owners and the 8000 block of Troost is expected to reopen this afternoon.
"I hope to release more conclusive findings in the next few days, however those are dependent on the analysis of fire debris by the Fire Research Lab so I am unable to provide an exact timeline," said John E. Ham, Senior Investigator and Public Information Officer with the Kansas City Field Division of ATF.
"As many have asked, the four cats and dog that were recovered from the scene and turned over to KC Pet Project have all been reunited with their owners," he added.
