Warrensburg guns stolen
(ATF)

WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) – The ATF and Warrensburg police have announced a notable reward for information that leads to the arrest of those who stole firearms from a gun store on July 20.

During the early morning hours, two people broke into Baker’s Armory at 609 E. Young St. and stole several firearms.

Warrensburg police officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

The ATF is offering a reward of us to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), text ATFKC to 63975, or email atftips@atf.gov. Tipsters can reman anonymous. You can also contact the ATF through their website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.