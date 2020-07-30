WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) – The ATF and Warrensburg police have announced a notable reward for information that leads to the arrest of those who stole firearms from a gun store on July 20.
During the early morning hours, two people broke into Baker’s Armory at 609 E. Young St. and stole several firearms.
Warrensburg police officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.
The ATF is offering a reward of us to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.
Anyone with information should call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), text ATFKC to 63975, or email atftips@atf.gov. Tipsters can reman anonymous. You can also contact the ATF through their website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
