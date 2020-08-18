KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The ATF is now offering up to a $20,000 reward for information to catch a ring of thieves who are stealing guns from federally licensed firearms dealers in the Kansas City area.

ATF agents believe the same group targeted at least five guns stores in several local cities since July 4, and investigators shared new photos of the suspects they are searching for with KCTV5 News.

Firearms dealers around the metro are on alert with the group stealing nearly 50 firearms from locations in Kansas and Missouri.

Several suspects broke into Centerfire Shooting Sports in one of the incidents. They stole ammunition and magazines but did not grab any firearms because they are kept in a secure location overnight.

"The rocks hit the window frame and broke this interior glass,” Centerfire co-owner Jean Basore explained. “I think they are casing the stores before they come back at night. That’s something people can watch for. If you see somebody filming your location or inside spotting cameras, that’s a sign.”

ATF agents examined and compared video surveillance from several burglaries from July 4 through August 11 and quickly realized the same suspects kept appearing on the videos.

The group uses between two to eight people to break into businesses. Then they load backpacks full of guns and anything else they can grab. They leave shattered glass behind.

The suspects targeted Patriot Pawn and Gun in Blue Springs, Arms Mart in Independence, Centerfire Shooting Sports in Olathe and Hughes Defense in Blue Springs.

ATF Public Information Officer John Ham said investigators are concerned that this spike in firearms theft could lead to the weapons being used in violent crime, adding that officials have little time to re-secure the guns before they are likely lost on the streets.

“We have a very small window to recover those firearms,” Ham told KCTV5 News. “We have a very good record of getting the people responsible, but often times, by a day or two later those firearms have been dispersed throughout the city.”

That’s why the ATF is offering up to a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved as well as information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms.

Hamm said ATF agents and business owners want the theft ring caught and ,”brought to justice before more guns hit the street.”

The ATF previously offered a $5,000 reward for information about these two suspects who stole firearms from Baker’s Armory in Warrensburg on July 20. Anyone with information about any of the gun store burglaries can anonymously call 1-800-ATF-GUNS.

Anyone with information on any of these thefts can anonymously contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website or by texting ATFKC to 63975. They can also call 816-474-TIPS