KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – ATF and KC Assault Squad investigators were on-scene Tuesday morning of a massive fire that ripped through a Kansas City apartment building on Monday night.
Two people were hospitalized in that fire, including one woman who jumped off of her third-floor balcony to escape the flames. She jumped with her animals, who scattered when she hit the ground. She was hospitalized with a broken back.
Multiple agencies set up near the scene Tuesday morning to assess the situation and conduct an investigation into the fire and its aftermath.
Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to the fire call at 8024 Troost Ave., Waldo Heights Apartments. Crews quickly worked to douse the flames and deploy a ladder to some of the building's balconies to rescue those outside.
At least one to three other people were rescued from a third-story balcony by firefighters via ladder.
A primary and secondary search was conducted, but no one else was found inside.
The fire then began burning out of control, so crews exited the apartment and began a defensive strategy from the outside with the hoses on the ladder trucks.
Six ambulances were ordered. The fire appears to have started on the third floor and was contained to the third floor before it eventually burst through the roof.
Dispatch audio captured the harrowing moments that firefighters arrived and began fighting the blaze, and their observations as the woman jumped from the balcony.
"Fire on the third floor. Two people on the balcony. Let's knock it out!" one firefighter can be heard saying. "Yeah, we got someone who jumped from the third floor over here on the west side of the building. We're going to need EMS."
(Hear that dispatch call in the video above.)
Stay with KCTV5 News as we continue to update this developing story.
