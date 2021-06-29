RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The ATF says an explosion that killed a man and injured a woman and child was caused by the manufacturing of illegal fireworks.
ATF Public Information Officer John Ham said the agency is not initiating a criminal investigation because investigators believe believe the person who was making the fireworks in the basement of the home is the person who died. He added that this is a hazard not just for people making them, but those buying them.
As ATF agents went through the rubble, the night before was still fresh on the minds of neighbors.
“I just heard a boom,” said Terrae Porter.
People heard and felt it from blocks away.
“And then the fire just all of a sudden just came as high as the trees,” said Edna Williams.
About a dozen people close to the family that lived in the home sat at the caution tape all morning and afternoon to hear what investigators had to say.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Ham announced they found evidence that someone was making illegal fireworks in the basement, the kind more powerful than what can be found at stores and stands.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen this before in Kansas City way too many times,” said Ham.
Making powerful illegal fireworks was cited as the cause of a business explosion in Grandview in 2017 and at a home in Kansas City in 2014.
“The powder that goes into those is friction sensitive, it’s heat sensitive, it’s shock sensitive, so it takes literally nothing other than friction to cause a major detonation and you can see the results,” Ham explained.
This time, he said, a man died, a woman needed surgery, and at least one of two kids inside went to the hospital.
“I am so saddened. I am in shock,” said Williams about the man’s death.
“It hurts me. I broke down and started crying,” said Porter.
Ham says what happened Monday night in Raytown won’t stop happening until the demand goes away.
“And so, if you are buying those, you are contributors to the problem, because for you to buy them, somebody is making them,” Ham said. “And when you light that fuse, you don't know what's going to happen.”
Ham did not have a condition report for the woman who went through surgery Tuesday. He wasn’t certain if the child had been released from the hospital but said the child’s injuries were not severe.
