GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) – An at-risk dog in the Gladstone Animal Shelter is looking for his forever home after being in the shelter for almost two years.
4-year-old and 45-pound Lab mix Charlie was a stray on the streets before he was brought to the Gladstone Animal Shelter.
Charlie is a very shy dog and he has his reasons why. While he was a stray, people would throw rocks at him and abuse him. Because of this, he might not do well around young kids. He does, however, get along with other dogs.
Alec Giglio, the owner of Loki KC Dog Training LLC, told KCTV5 News that Charlie has been adopted twice in the past but had to be brought back due to irresponsible owners.
To try and prevent Charlie from returning to the shelter, Giglio said that if you’re interested in adopting him, you first need to fill out an application. Once that is approved, Giglio will bring Charlie to your home to help introduce him to his new environment and give him the proper training.
Not only will Giglio train Charlie for you, he will also pay the adoption fee, so you don’t have to.
If Charlie is not adopted by the end of this weekend (October 20), he will be euthanized due to him being in the shelter for almost two years.
Charlie isn’t the only at-risk dog at the shelter, there are numerous other dogs that need homes by this weekend.
If you would like to adopt Charlie or any other dogs at Gladstone Animal Shelter, Giglio said that you can walk in or call the shelter at 816-436-1810.
