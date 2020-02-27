KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Four Hickman Mills students hurt during a crash involving a school bus on Thursday are expected to be okay.
When bystanders and families got to Blue Ridge Boulevard and Eastern Avenue around 3:45 in the afternoon, they saw several students being helped into ambulances.
Many students were visibly shaken after the crash. One student holding onto her arm was helped into an ambulance while another student was carried by a stretcher. Firefighters also helped one student who was limping get treatment.
KCTV5 News saw several mangled cars with damage near the crash.
“My nerves were a little bad at first,” said Dantrell Banks Williams, one of the student’s uncles.
He said he was headed to meet his niece and nephews when he saw the aftermath of the crash.
“I'm a God-fearing man and threw a little prayer up and hoped for the best,” he said.
He said he hopes all of the students who were hurt will heal quickly.
A Hickman Mills C-1 School District spokesperson said four students were hurt and that they are expected to recover. The police said 5 to 7 children sustained "minimal injuries."
“My head hurt a little bit,” said student Jamelle Banks.
Banks said everything on the bus seemed normal until a car came careening toward them. She said it “sped up and hit the back of the bus.”
Police say the school bus was crossing over into Blue Ridge from Eastern when a white car that was going south on Blue Ridge hit the bus. Witnesses said the car was going at a high rate of speed.
Thirty children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
The driver of the white car was taken to the hospital with minimal injuries.
