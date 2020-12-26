KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – This afternoon, the Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with an apartment fire that left some residents displaced.
The fire started just after noon at an apartment building in the area of on E. Armour Boulevard and Forest Avenue.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they could see smoke coming for the second floor of the building.
Firefighters had to rescue two people from a side window on the second floor.
No injuries were reported.
At least six units were damaged by the fire and cannot be inhabited.
The Red Cross is assisting at least three people who have been displaced.
That number could increase, as some residents may not have been at home when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
