KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KC Pet Project is looking for help re-homing some of its animals after taking in 21 cats from a Kansas City home Friday.
The shelter says it has taken in 469 dogs and cats in the last 10 days, leading to critically full facilities. At the home containing 21 cats---near 102nd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard---the homeowner had become overwhelmed and called authorities to help. Animal Services Officers with the shelter worked to humanely trap the animals and transport them to KC Pet Project.
"The conditions found inside the home were unlivable and many of the cats need immediate medical attention, so our team is working quickly to remove the cats," said a statement released by KC Pet Project. "Once they are at our shelter, the cats are assessed by our dedicated veterinary and feline teams to determine next steps for their placement."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.