KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least two people were killed overall in two separate shootings overnight in Kansas City, bringing the year-to-date total of homicides in the city to over 140.
The first shooting happened in the parking lot of the Peppermill Lounge on Hickman Mills Drive just south of Longview Road. Officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting call at that location, and found a man lying in the parking lot. He had been shot and was unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead, police said.
The second shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard. Off-duty officers nearby at Westport and Pennsylvania Avenue heard the shots and responded.
Police said a man walked up to the officers and told them he had been shot. They called an ambulance, and those officers heard more shots coming from Broadway and Archibald Street. There police found a second gunshot victim.
Shortly afterward, a third victim who had been shot arrived on his own to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
All three gunshot victims were adult men. Two are stable in the hospital, and one died.
The homicides bring Kansas City's year-to-date total to over 145, putting 2021 on pace to be the city's second deadliest year on record, behind only last year, which had 179 homicides.
There were 151 homicides in 2019 and 2017, but there are so far more homicides this year than there were in those years on Dec. 6.
There were 153 homicides in Kansas City in 1993, the previous high before last year.
