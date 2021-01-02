KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office is mourning the loss of one of its to COVID-19.
JoEllen Engelbart, an assistant prosecutor in the Independence office, died of complications from the coronavirus on Saturday.
"Amid a cast of emotions I must report that we lost a family member," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a tweet. "Jo valiantly fought Covid but lost that battle today. Jo was a lovely person. She was joyful, smart, so kind, happy without appearing to try and always volunteering. If you knew her, you would love her like I do."
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.
JoEllen lost her battle with COVID-19 on January 2, 2021. She gave her all during her fight and because of her efforts JoEllen and Matt’s son, Ross Matthew, made his grand entrance into the world 3 months early. Baby Ross is a fighter just like his mother and will spend the next few months getting healthy to come home. We are raising money to help Matt navigate his new normal and pay for the medical bills that will come from JoEllen’s hospitalization and Ross’ time in the NICU.
