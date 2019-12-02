KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A ten-page document outlines recommendations for Kansas City’s Police Department’s homicide unit.
“There wasn’t anything in particular that drove this, but we’re always trying to do everything that we can to assess our units and do everything we can to better our abilities to provide the best investigative experience to the community,” Captain Tim Hernandez with the Kansas City Police Department said.
Two consultants looked at the way KCPD investigates homicides earlier this year and delivered a report this summer, that was just made public, with some recommendations.
Some things the department has already implemented are that they have added eight homicide detectives, two a week on-call rotations for eight detectives, 90-day unsolved-murder investigation progress reports and to eliminate signed Miranda waivers.
Each detective typically handles about five in a half cases per year. Adding eight more detectives would get that number closer to the national average of not more than four or five cases.
“By expanding these units, there are less cases put on each detective so that they have more time to work each case,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez says resources were shifted from Mounted Patrol back to help expand the units. He says doing away with a signed Miranda waiver helps streamline the investigation process.
“It’s just with technology now having video it’s easier to get the individual to cooperate. They don’t have to sit down and read the form and sign it where they can have it read to them and if they have questions, they can ask,” Hernandez said.
With three homicides within nearly 24-hours this weekend, Kansas City sits at 139 homicides to date.
In a couple days, crosses will be planted on the front lawn at Leawood Baptist Church to remember every person who died by homicide in Kansas City this year.
KCPD’s solved homicide rate varies from 50% to 73% and they’re hoping by constantly working to improve their process, they can improve that number too.
“Ideally, we want to have 100%, but that’s something that we know may not be obtainable, but we’ll do everything we can to get as close as we can to that,” Hernandez said.
