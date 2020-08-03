KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Quinton Lucas was sworn in August 1, 2019 and since then, a lot has happened.
“Zero fare public transit for which I’m very proud, eliminating municipal convictions for marijuana possession, making sure we’re seeing local criminal justice reform, eliminating things like arrest warrants as they relate to parking tickets. These are things we have been able to complete or are well into the pipeline, there are other challenges however that we didn’t know would come our way,” Mayor Lucas said.
From late March until early May, Mayor Lucas called for residents to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, there’s also a citywide mask mandate, both moves applauded by health officials. The latest data shows more than 3,700 cases in Kansas City. Both a health and economic concern.
“Next year, Kansas City government is expecting to be about $66 million in debt unless we make some changes and those will have to be significant ones,” Mayor Lucas said.
While dealing with COVID-19, protests across the country broke out in May calling for police reform and racial equity, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A police officer is accused of murder after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, while other officers watched. Mayor Lucas says his administration has furthered police reform.
“In the course of two months, independent review of police involved shootings, looking at things like reducing the number of interactions that police need to have with members of the community, doing things like I’ve already put these through to the board of commissioners creating an independent office of community complaints,” Mayor Lucas said.
Mayor Lucas is the subject of scrutiny on his relationship with the fraternal order of police who donated to his campaign and endorsed him in the election.
KCTV5 News reached out to FOP President Brad Lemon asking his thoughts on the mayor’s first year of leadership. A spokeswoman said he was unable to comment on this story.
Eight civil rights and justice organizations have signed a letter of demands for Mayor Lucas on police reform. The letter tells the mayor to pick a side. Urban League of Kansas City is one of those groups Gwen Grant is the CEO of.
“He signed a letter to the U.S. Attorney requesting federal occupation, then he signed a letter with mayors of other cities saying he doesn’t want federal occupation. We don’t know who the real Quinton Lucas is,” Grant said.
Grant says she would like to see the mayor work more collaboratively with local civil rights groups. She also questioned where he stands on the leadership of Police Chief Rick Smith.
“In conversations with others he has stated he’s ready to fire Chief Smith, yet when I observe him at BOP meeting or doing interviews, he’s singing his praises,” Grant said.
In response, the mayor says things just aren’t black and white.
“I actually like to think I’m very consistent and I live in a world where there are nuances, you can believe Black Lives Matter, but believe the police will exist five years from now,” Mayor Lucas said.
As the city faces a more than 40% increase in homicides, moving forward Mayor Lucas says he’s committed to public safety, affordable housing, public transportation and equitable reforms city wide.
“We need to make sure we’re providing adequate treatment services. Mental health services for people, services for people in crisis so a number of criminal incidents don’t become criminal incidents. Those are just some of my dreams and now we will have to go through an economic recovery in this city,” Mayor Lucas said.
