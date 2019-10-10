KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Funeral services are now planned for all four victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.
Right now, the public is being invited to memorial services for two of the victims. The family of another has asked for privacy.
The first of four funerals happened Thursday morning at All Saints Catholic Church. There, family and friends said good bye to 29-year-old Alfredo Calderon. He was a successful business owner and father of two.
Services for Everardo Meza Aguirre will be on Monday at that same church. The public is invited to attend his service.
A public visitation will also be held for Martin Rodriguez Gonzales next Thursday at Larking Funeral Home. He will be buried in Cuba, where all his family is.
As for Francisco Garcia Anaya, his family prefers only close family and friends attend his funeral.
Meanwhile, the KCKPD is continuing their investigation and searching for the second suspect.
The KCKPD is asking that anyone who was at the Tequila KC bar the night of the shooting and who hasn’t yet spoken with a police officer to come forward. They said there are some witnesses they have yet to speak to.
KCTV5 News did some more digging into the suspects of the shooting.
Right now, the KCKPD isn’t speaking of any possible gang connections. However, KCTV5 News got a copy of a search warrant that was signed the night Javier Alatorre was arrested. In it, a witness tied both suspects to a gang called Florencia 13.
Florencia 13 is a subset of a California gang called the Surenos. The Surenos are a group that serves as street soldiers for the Mexican mafia. Florencia 13 is a gang that has caused problems in the KC metro and across the country for decades.
Tony Moe has made a career studying gangs.
“The ones based in Kansas City, Kansas (and) Kansas City, Missouri, usually don’t have ties to the origins in California,” he said. “They’re more of a hybrid gang.”
“They’re violent, obviously,” he added.
Moe works for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and is President of the Kansas Gang Investigators Association.
“There’s prevalent gangs from all over the country here and a lot of that is geographical,” he said. “We have 35 and 70. We’re at the crossroads of America.”
And, one of those national gangs is Florencia 13.
The name can be seen written clearly on a building just around the corner from where Alatorre was arrested in eastern Kansas City, Missouri.
“You’ll see ‘SUR 13’ or ‘Sureno 13,’ or ‘F13’ in this instance,” Moe said. “The 13th letter of the alphabet is M, so they’re paying homage to the Mexican mafia with that 13.”
“They’ve been around probably two decades,” Moe added.
F13 also has subsets. According to the witness in the search warrant, Alatorre is associated with Locoto set and Hugo Villanueva Morales is associated with the NHD set.
Evidence of both groups is in the graffiti surrounding Quincy Avenue and 27th Street.
“They hold certain communities hostage by their activities, because of people are scared of them and their retaliation,” Moe said.
Morales is still on the run. If you know anything and are a witness to what happened at Tequila KC, the police ask you to come forward and speak to them.
