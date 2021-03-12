KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As Kansas City students head back to in-person classes Monday, teachers and staff will be taking part in drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Kansas City Public Schools announced Friday.
KCPS is planning on kindergarteners through third-graders going back to school in-person/hybrid Monday. Under that plan, grades 4 through 7 and freshmen would attend in-person classes a week later, on March 22. Then eighth graders and the rest of the high schoolers would return April 5.
- March 15 - Grades K-3
- March 22 - Grades 4-7,9
- April 5 - Grades 8,10-12
Parents and students can still opt into virtual learning if they choose, and the in-person classes will be part of a hybrid model, with one group going to school on Monday and Tuesday, and the other group going Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a distance learning day for everyone, KCPS officials decided in their plan that they finalized Feb. 24.
The drive-thru clinics for KCPS teachers and staff are planned for Monday and Wednesday at the Manual Career Technical Center, 1215 E. Truman Road, Kansas City, MO. Those are scheduled to happen 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
