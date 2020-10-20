KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri reached a grim milestone and could soon surpass a gruesome 1993 record of 153 homicides in one year.
Each of this year’s 153 homicide victims left behind loved ones whose lives forever changed the moment a killer took a life. A group of mothers who know firsthand the overwhelming grief behind the statistics are offering support to mourning families.
Each time a person is killed in Kansas City, a group of volunteers at KC Mothers in Charge know their list of families who need support will grow. Right now, they are making 350-400 phone calls each month to let mourning families know they are not alone.
On Tuesday, KC Mothers in Charge Core Mother Pamela Dean dialed phone numbers on their list. “I’m just calling to check on you today,” she said to one victim’s relative.
These weekly phone calls can be a lifeline for families experiencing immense pain due to deadly violence in Kansas City. They began calling homicide victims’ family members in 2014. “We are always going to be here for you no matter what,” Dean said to another relative. “If you just want to talk.”
Volunteers say the calls are tough to make but they matter to relatives on the other end of the phone line. “She was like, ‘I didn’t know what I was going to do. She said, ‘I didn’t even know if I wanted to live until you called me,’” KC Mother’s in Charge Outreach Specialist Latrice Murray said about one phone call she made to a grieving woman.
Dean and Murray know what it’s like to have someone stolen from you. Dean’s son Brandon was murdered in 2014. Murray’s son Darreon was killed in 2009. “I never tell a mother I know your pain, but I know of the pain,” Murray said.
Dean says she focuses on staying strong for the families she calls. “I really cry. It tugs on my heart strings because I’ve been there,” Dean said. “I know the pain.”
During calls volunteers can answer questions, direct families to therapy and counseling or simply listen. “Life does go on after our funerals but for us we have to find where life begins again,” Murray said. “So that’s why we are here.”
As they witness Kansas City’s homicide rate increase to record levels, they’ll support the families left behind who will join a long list that they wish did not have to exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.