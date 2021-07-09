KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant become more common, there has been a resurgence in conversations about masking.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday morning hosted an informational Webinar.
A state epidemiologist says we should look back at guidelines set at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Every level has appropriate countermeasures that should follow that," said Dr. George Turabelidze, a state epidemiologist for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. "That never really changed. It is still active today. If you are in a community that’s basically entering red level with high levels of new infection rate, then you should follow those countermeasures.”
Those countermeasures, he said, include wearing masks, social distancing and smaller crowds.
Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Hospital said that even if you are vaccinated, assess your own risk factors and the risk of the area you are in.
"If you are in those indoor spaces or poorly ventilated spaces with people you have to assume that not 100 percent of all those people are vaccinated," he said. "Assume that the virus is somewhere in that setting.”
